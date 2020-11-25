Politics of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

NPP will win 5 seats in the Volta Region - Pius Enam Hadzide

play videoPius Enam Hadzide, Deputy Communication Minister

Deputy Communication Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide says the presence of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be strongly felt in the Volta Region after the December 7 election.



The Volta region is known to be a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Currently, 18 constituencies are up for grabs.



The Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, James Gunu is confident of winning all 18 seats.



However, Pius Enam Hadzide in a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said out of the 18, the ruling NPP will win 5.



Listen to him in the video below





