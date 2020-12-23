Politics of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

NPP will win 2024 elections based on the data available – NPP communicator

NPP flag

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, Padmore Baffour Agyapong, has predicted a win for the NPP in 2024 as he states that there is enough data to back his prediction.



In a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with Sefa Danquah, he explained that beginning 2000 till 2008, any party that was seeking a third term won in the first round but lost in the second round. However, that pattern has been broken since President Nana Addo had a one-touch victory in 2016, when the NDC was seeking a third term.



“In 2000, for a third term, the NDC won the first round but didn’t get 50% and then in the second round Kuffour won. In 2008, the NPP won first round but didn’t make 50% and then in the second round NDC won. In 2016, NPP won first round. So 2024, if you predict who is likely to win first round, a quick precedent has been made where he, Nana Addo, surpassed the 50%”.



He noted that the only thing that could affect this prediction was voter apathy. “The only difference is that in the third term, apathy becomes high. So turnout becomes lower than the seventy (70) percent. But if NPP can give 2024 the voting turnout of even sixty-six (66) percent, it will give NPP a win”.



He admonished the opposition NDC to act fast if they really wanted to win the 2024 elections. “NDC must sit early and do something. I can share this data with them. That is the model. We vote on pattern and that pattern is cutting across and that won’t change. The NDC must start working now”, he added.

