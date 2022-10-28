NPP will win 2024 elections - Captain Effah Dartey

Politics of Friday, 28 October 2022

The lawyer of alleged Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang, Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, has said that his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will win the upcoming December 2024 presidential election.



According to him, the NPP has proven to be better managers of Ghana's economy than the major opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking in a Kofi TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the lawyer added that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government will find solutions to the current challenges in the country within the 2 years left for the elections and win back the favour of Ghanaians.



“It is a guarantee (that the NPP will win the next elections). I am not saying that the NPP are saints, we are not. NPP: We are not angels. But the NPP compared to the NDC, are better managers of Ghana’s economy.



“So, the NPP will win the election. We are going to break the eight. And we are going to select a flagbearer who will wave a new flag and we will win the votes,” he said in Twi.



“All NPP members listening to me, don’t lose hope, after all, we have two more years,” he added.



Effah Dartey, who is a former Member of Parliament and minister of state, said that the main challenge impeding Ghana’s progress is corruption in government.



He added that even though the whole world is going through a lot of challenges, the government can fix a lot of things if it can substantially stop corruption.



