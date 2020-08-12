Politics of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

NPP will win 2020 elections at all costs - Nana Obiri Boahen declares

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has strongly asserted that come December 2020 elections, the ruling New Patriotic Party is destined to retain political power no matter what.



In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he stated: “NPP is in power and NPP will win power. If you don’t understand, you can go burn the sea. NPP has nowhere to go. We are winning power”.



According to him, the politicians from the National Democratic Congress cannot be trusted as they have been hypocritical in their actions in relation to the voters’ register. He expressed his shock at how politicians from the opposition party participated in the voters’ registration even though they staged a huge demonstration against the exercise.



Speaking on the allegation that the General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia had bused some sixty-six Ivorians to register for the voter ID at Banda Kabrono in the Bono Region, Nana Obiri Boahen claimed that the NDC was known for always tampering with the electoral processes in that area.



He was however confident that no matter what the NDC did in the voters’ registration, the NPP will win power in the 2020 December polls.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) accused the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, of helping some 66 Ivorians at Banda Kabrono in the Bono Region to register and vote in the December elections.



However, the NDC General Secretary refuted claims that he facilitated the registration of some Ivorians during the just-ended voter registration exercise organized by the Electoral Commission.





