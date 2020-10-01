Politics of Thursday, 1 October 2020

NPP will win 2020 election 'big time' – Optimistic Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is very optimistic that the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) under his leadership will win the 2020 election on December 7 “big time”.



“It’s obvious from our work and from the reception the people are giving me around the country. We’re going to be [.....] winning this election big time. We are going to do so on the basis of our record in office,” Akufo-Addo said on Hello FM in Kumasi on Wednesday.



The President believes that with the very poor record of John Dramani Mahama, his main opponent, the NPP will win.



“If it has been somebody else from the other side, somebody who does not have a taste of government; somebody who has not been responsible for some of the lowest rates of growth in the history of our country; somebody who took an emerging oil economy [into] the hands of IMF which put strict [rules] on [us] that prevented employment in the public sector; somebody whose management of our national economy at least in the fourth republic is probably the worst on record; if we didn’t have this, it would have been difficult,” Akufo-Addo charged Mahama.





