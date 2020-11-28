General News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

NPP will suffer with Parliamentary seats but win Presidential easily - Gabby

NPP stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has acknowledged that the party’s parliamentarians will struggle in the 2020 elections to either retain their seats or snatch from the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC)



He is, however, optimistic that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will win without any problems on December 7, 2020.



Although the NPP will struggle with seats in Parliament, there is a deficit of sixty-three seats to be overturned and there is the need for work to be done by the party.



He said “The talk is: NPP will win the presidential race but struggle with parliamentarians. Don’t be nervous. Remember, the NDC has to overturn a huge 63-seat NPP majority (169-106). Go hard for every vote. The numbers are on NPP’s side”.



Ghana goes to the polls on December 7, 2020 to elect Parliamentarians and the President to steer the affairs of the country.



This year, the battle is between the two leading political parties the NPP and NDC who present leaders who have tested power and will be voted for based on their track records.



Ahead of the elections, surveys run by some leading Institutions and personalities have run surveys which put the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ahead of the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

