NPP will secure landslide victory in 2024 elections - Kwadaso MP predicts

Politics of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency of the Ashanti Region, Prof. Kingsley Nyarko has predicted a landslide win for the presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia in the 2024 presidential elections



The deputy education minister-designate says Dr Bawumia is the favourite to win the polls chiefly because of his competence and vision for the country.



According to him, Dr Bawumia stands tall among all the presidential candidates when it comes to laying down pragmatic policies that will help transform the fortunes of the country.



Prof Kingsley Nyarko said this when he led a massive cleanup exercise at the Atwima Takyiman-Denkyemuoso Electoral area on Monday, April 1, 2024.



The MP in an interview with OTEC news reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng after the clean-up exercise said the policies outlined so far by Dr Bawumia show that he's thinking outside the box.



"The main basis for assessing candidates by Ghanaian electorates is the vision the candidate has for them; his competence and readiness to work for the country, and Dr Bawumia ticks all the boxes compared to other candidates," he said.



About the Clean-up exercise



The Coordinator for NPP at Atwima Takyiman-Denkyemuoso, Anthony Osei Kwadwo disclosed that the exercise was the first of its kind organised by the party in the Kwadaso Constituency.



He noted that the exercise was one of the measures laid down by the party to get closer to residents and propagate the party's ideologies



We all saw the MP going house to house to engage the residents, though we came to clean we also used the occasion to sell our candidates Bawumia and Prof. Kingsley Nyarko."



Donation to the aged



Mr Osei Kwadwo added that the party led by their MP donated provisions worth Gh¢10,000 to some aged in the area.



The items donated include rice, cooking oil and sardines.



Over 100 aged benefited from the party's kind gesture.