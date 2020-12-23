Politics of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

NPP will recapture lost grounds in 2024, we won't give up - Sammi Awuku assures supporters

NPP National Organizer, Sammi Awuku

NPP National Organizer, Sammi Awuku has assured the party members and supporters that the NPP will bounce back stronger in 2024.



According to him, the NPP leadership is working assiduously to ensure they don't lose Parliamentary seats in the next elections.



The party lost 32 seats this year as compared to the 2016 elections where they gained more Parliamentary seats.



In 2016, the party grabbed 169 seats whereas the opposition NDC attained 106 seats but in 2020, the two parties have had a tie in Parliament with each recording 137 seats.



The NPP has been vehemently criticized over their performance in this year's Parliamentary elections.



Discussing the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Sammi Awuku encouraged the party faithfuls not to lose hope as the leadership won't let them down, come 2024.



"Even though we lost seat, we went into the election with a target to win more seats but we lost seats. It doesn't mean the NPP will give up. The biggest room in the world is the room for improvement. We assure our supporters, we will recapture the lost grounds in 2024."



He also advised the party members and supporters to be civil in their utterances and not provoke hate speech among them.



"The NPP, we have a character. We've done it before. We were in minority in post-2008; we were in minority in 2012. We became majority party and the biggest party in 2016 and in 2020, we're still the biggest political party but we have lost some seats. That does not make us the opposition in Ghana, so let's have hope. Where we went wrong, let the discourse be civil."



"In fact, we have been insulted. Officers of the party, we have been bombarded from the constituency, from Region, from national; it's fine. The only way to discourage hate speech is to promote more speech [reference - Barack Obama]," he stated.

