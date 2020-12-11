Politics of Friday, 11 December 2020

NPP will rebound in 2024 amid Parliamentary losses - Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

play videoAlhaji Mustapha Abdul-Hamid is the Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development

Zongo Development Minister, Alhaji Mustapha Hamid, has asked citizens not to lose hope in the New Patriotic Party as it will strive to be much better.



Touching on how most of the party’s incumbent MPs lost their parliamentary seats during the December 7 elections, he established that the NPP will do all it can to regain the trust of citizens.



“There is a lot of work that needs to be done on the side of the party. We need to work hard so that in 2024, we can also get more seats but we thank president Akufo-Addo because this victory is about him and that’s regrettable. Let not our supporters be disappointed,” he stated during the NPP’s victory party on Wednesday, December 9.



Alhaji Mustapha further noted that some constituencies may have been affected by President Akufo-Addo’s decision to restructure certain policies and that might have resulted in the party’s poor performance in the parliamentary elections.



“President Akufo-Addo is a bold and courageous leader who wants to do the right things and in the cause of that, some constituencies may have been bruised by some of those decisions and therefore may have resulted in the kind of voting that we got,” he stated.



He also attributed the poor conduct of the NPP in terms of parliamentary votes to what he termed as "internal party conflicts".



“Some may have been as a result of some internal party wrangling but certainly we will pick up the pieces, dust ourselves, and re-bound in 2024,” he said.



Meanwhile, at least 28 incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislators have lost their parliamentary seats in this year’s general elections.



Some 21 of them are either ministers, ministers of state, or deputy ministers.



That is different from the 41 who lost the NPP primaries earlier this year and thus did not contest for the December polls.









