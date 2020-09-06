General News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: My News GH

NPP will provide a better alternative to 'risky Mahama Okada business' - Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will in its next government introduce a policy that is better than operations of Okada in the country.



Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama who doubles as the flag-bearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said he will legalize the operations of Okada in Ghana if he’s given the opportunity to govern Ghana again.



To him, Okada has come to stay and has created several sustainable jobs for the people of Ghana so it’s imperative that its operations is legalized and regulated.



But speaking in an interview on Tamale-based Filla FM and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia noted that the NPP will introduce Transport Recapitalization Policy in its next term.



The policy will make available brand new saloon cars and buses on lease or high purchase to interested persons who wish to acquire them for the purposes of commercial transportation.



“The policy will give you the option of whether you are a driver or motor rider who wants a bus. You can go for it and pay in installments. We are talking about brand new vehicles. That will significantly reduce the accident rates which is largely caused by old and rickety vehicles. This is a better option than the risky okada,” he said the interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The Vice President believes that this alternative is better than encouraging okada which will jeopardize lives and put people’s lives at risk.



“We hear our friends in the NDC want to legalize okada but for us this is a better option.”





