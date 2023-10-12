NPP will engage Alan in all possible ways to return - Prof. Mike Oquaye

Politics of Thursday, 12 October 2023

The Chairman of the Presidential Election Committee for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye, has disclosed the possibility of the party leadership reaching out to Alan Kyerematen to return.



Prof. Mike Ocquaye, who described Alan as a fine gentleman, expressed his regret about NPP losing such a valuable.



He further stated that politics is a game of numbers and hence, there was a need to engage Alan Kyerematen to return.



He made this call during a sideline interview at the One Week Observation of the late Theresa Kufuor with Metro TV.



“He is a fine gentleman. I’m sorry that today, we don’t have him but like the Majority Leader said, we will need to engage him because politics is a game of numbers and he (Alan) is a man of excellence. The party will engage him in all possible ways because the Akans say ‘nsamanfo koraa pɛ wɔn dodoɔ na ateasefoɔ’ to wit; even ghosts love their numbers, how much more the living,” he said.



Prof. Oquaye also said that there are definitely going to be difficulties in this journey the party has decided to embark on but they will go ahead regardless.



“There are always difficulties on the road. There are times that you have to bend the curve. There are times where you will reach a junction. There are times when you go through valleys. There are times you have to climb hills. We shall deal with all of them and we shall be well,” he added.



Background



Alan Kyerematen, who was one of the leading members of the NPP on September 25, 2023, resigned from the party to run as an independent presidential candidate.



He said that even though it was his wish to become president of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP, the party has now been hijacked by ‘unscrupulous party apparatchiks’.



“The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, 'behind the curtain power brokers' and some unscrupulous party apparatchiks.



“... I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate,” he said.







Prof. Mike Oquaye hints at NPP re-engaging Alan Kyeremanten for a possible return#MetroNews pic.twitter.com/wb8JB70lAx — Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) October 12, 2023

