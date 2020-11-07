General News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP will come to you with money, ‘chop it’ but kick them out – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama is NDC flagbearer for the 2020 polls

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has asked Ghanaian voters, especially residents in Akuse, to vote out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for worsening their living conditions.



Addressing the residents, the former president slammed President Akufo-Addo for failing to transform the lives of Ghanaians as he promised.



Mr Mahama said the NPP’s borrowing spree has created a situation where every Ghanaian would have to pay GHc9,000 if the loan is shared among Ghanaians to pay and even unborn ones.



He said the NPP promised to manage the economy far better than what he [Mahama] did. However, from their performance, he can conclude that they failed.



The NDC candidate told the crowd because the NPP has failed, they must consider the future because the 2020 polls, is about the future.



“As we approach the election, they will come to you with money, they will give you clothing, food but remember that, when they give you money and take it and vote for them, you spend it within the shortest possible time but you will keep struggling. You need to vote them out,” he said.



He also promised to continue with the abandoned road project in the area should he win the 2020 polls.



He reiterated his pledge to create jobs for the youth and assist those who want to establish their own businesses so they can also employ others.





