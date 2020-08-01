General News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

NPP will build 16 model SHSs in Zongo communities across the country - Bwumia promises

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised that the next administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will build 16 model senior secondary schools in Zongo communities in each of the sixteen regions.

He said pragmatic social intervention policies introduced by the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has contributed significantly to building an inclusive nation, which is leaving no one behind.



Addressing Muslims and Ghanaians during the National Virtual Eid ul Adha Prayer at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in Accra on Friday, Dr. Bawumia said government’s social intervention initiatives, such as Free SHS, One Village One Dam, One District One Factory, Zongo Development Fund, One Constituency One Million Dollars, Planting for Food and Jobs, among others, are designed to carry along with the poor and deprived members of society, who largely live in rural areas, Zongos and inner cities.



While assuring the people of Zongo of President Akufo-Addo's commitment to their welfare and development, especially in the area of infrastructure and education, Dr. Bawumia revealed that God willing, n the next term of President Akufo-Addo, his government will build sixteen model senior high schools in Zongos in each of the sixteen regions.



"President Akufo-Addo is more committed to uplifting education in Zongo communities. As a result, he has decided that Insha Allah, his next government will build 16 model secondary schools in Zongo communities in each of the sixteen regions," Dr. Bawumia said.



"This will be a special senior high school, which will focus on educating children within Zongo communities," he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.