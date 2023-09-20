NPP will break the 8 - Stephen Ntim cites achievements

Politics of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

The chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has voiced his optimism about the party's chances of breaking the eight-year cycle and securing another term in government.



He attributed his belief to the party's notable track record in Ghana.



In an interview with Oman FM on September 19, 2023, Chairman Stephen Ntim pointed to the NPP's accomplishments during its time in office as a compelling reason for his confidence.



He stated, "I believe the NPP will break the 8, I say so because political party and governance have to do with what the party has done in the country."



Chairman Ntim went on to highlight some of the tangible improvements the NPP has brought to the nation.



He cited the transformation of Kumasi Airport, stating that when one visits the airport today, they can witness a substantial change compared to the past.



He also praised the construction of Terminal 3, likening it to JFK Airport in its modernity.



"For instance Kumasi Airport today when you go there what do you see? It has changed with regards to what was previously done. If you have seen Terminal 3, if you are coming from abroad and you see Terminal 3, you will assume its JFK airport," he noted.



Chairman Ntim further mentioned the beauty of the new market in Ho and the positive impact it has had on the local community.



"Ho new market is so beautiful and the people are happy," he added.



He further emphasized the significance of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education initiative, noting that such accomplishments should not be forgotten by Ghanaians.



"STEM education initiative has also come, I am mentioning this because Ghanaians do forget, one of the reasons I contested for the 5 times to be the chairman of this party are the above mentioned," Ntim added.



