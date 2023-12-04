NPP will break NDC's monopoly in Adaklu Constituency - MP hopeful

Politics of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

The newly elected parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Adaklu Constituency of the Volta Region, Bright Kwame Nyatsikor has said he will break the trend of the opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Adaklu.



"The objective of the NPP in the (Adaklu ) constituency is in the soonest of time break the monopoly of the NDC," he told the media.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Governs Kwame Agbodza has been representing the people in parliament since 2012 on the ticket of the NDC.



However, Bright Nyatsikor said he aims to take him out of parliament because the MP has failed to bring development into the area.



"Honourable Kwame Agbodza is been in parliament since 2012 what more does he has to offer?, nothing!, in the last almost twelve years we haven't seen as in the case of other constituencies, we haven't seen many contributions on the part of the MP", he stated.



He said Adaklu needs an energetic youth to represent them in parliament and he's the right person the people need.



He said: "One of the challenges in the constituency is youth unemployment and a lot of our youth are very well educated so when given the mandate as MP for the area in December 2024, I'll lobby employment opportunities for the youth, not just white cola jobs".



With the issues of social amenities, he said he will work hard to close the infrastructure deficit in basic schools across the constituency. He then praised President Akufo-Addo for the potable water project built in the district.



He said although MPs are not mandated to give infrastructural development, he believes being an MP will allow him to lobby development for the constituency.



At the end of the polls on Saturday, December 2, 2023, Bright Kwame Nyatsikor pulled 116 votes out of a total of 250 votes cast.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Juliana Kpedekpo got 114 votes. She lost to Bright by 2 votes and the third aspirant, Charles Mawunyo Aklaku got 19.



There was 1 rejected ballot and 249 total valid votes.