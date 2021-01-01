General News of Friday, 1 January 2021

NPP will betray Kennedy Agyapong – Badu Kobi predicts

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

The governing New Patriotic Party will 'betray' Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, Reverend Emmanuel Badu Kobi has prophesied.



According to him, the NPP will in 2021 deliver Mr. Agyapong into the hands of his enemies.



“NPP will give out Kennedy Agyapong,” he prophesied during his watch night service on December 31.



The seemingly controversial stance of the politician on a number of issues has earned him quite a number of critics and enemies on both sides of the political divide.



The Assin Central MP once accused some members of the NPP of praying for his downfall during his ‘Contempt of Court’ trial in October 2020.



According to him, some members of the party are mounting pressure on his lawyer, Kwame Gyan, to leave him to his fate.



“All those calling my lawyer that I should be left alone to be jailed, the case is not over so I am not going to say anything about it. If you are not brave you won’t support the NPP because I have NPP members calling my lawyer to ask him why he won’t leave me so I get jailed. They are saying I want to become president, I Kennedy Agyapong? Just give me work so I can make some cash and open industries. Stop the envy and asking that I be jailed, for contempt how long will I even be jailed for? He stated during the Seat Show on Net2 TV

