NPP warns aspirants against vote-buying

Politics of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Presidential Elections Committee of the NPP has cautioned its flag bearer aspirants that it is a criminal offense to engage in vote-buying.



The party will on Saturday hold a special delegates conference to trim the number of presidential aspirants from ten to five.



At a news conference to assure aspirants of the committee’s commitment to conduct credible and transparent elections, Chairman of the party’s Presidential elections committee warned delegates about taking phones and electronic devices to voting booths.



Ahead of the NPP’s special elections some aspirants had expressed dissatisfaction with the process and called for a level playing field for all candidates.



Some aspirants had suggested that the vice president may be receiving some preferential treatment.



But with barely five days to poll, the election committee says the process has and will continue to be fair, transparent and credible until the last ballot is counted.



Secretary to the election committee Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah who addressed the news conference said to ensure this, persons who try to undermine the process will be denied access to voting centers.



Chairman of the Presidential Election Committee, Prof Aaron Mike Ocquaye, said persons who engage in vote buying during the elections will face criminal consequences.



The Committee said all aspirants have received updates on election guidelines, adding that the Electoral Commission has been entrusted with enforcing full compliance with the election guidelines.