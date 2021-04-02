NPP visionary ladies urge govt to retain NDA boss

Regional News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

The women's wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region, “Visionary Ladies" has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to retain the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Dr. Sulemana Alhassan Anamzooya



According to them, Dr. Anamzooya's contribution towards the party's victory in the just-ended election is enormous and such effort must not go unrewarded.



They described Dr. Anamzooya as a man of the grass-root who always ensured the needs of the grassroots are met.



They also indicated that, apart from Dr. Anamzooya's engagement with the youth, he also supported the youth financially to keep them motivated to continue working for the party.



Dr. Anamzooya assisted many youth groups with motorbikes to aid their movement into the hinterlands to campaign for the party prior to the election.



Speaking to the chairperson of the group Madam Fouzia, she said apart from the support Dr. Anamzooya offered to the youth, he also toured many villages and towns.



She said apart from Dr. Anamzoya being a party man, his contribution toward the development of the region is outstanding and visible for people to see.



Madam Fouzia said, the group believes that such efforts must be appreciated which is why they are calling on President Akufo-Addo to retain Dr. Anamzoya as the CEO of the NDA.