Source: Kasapa FM

NPP victory: Your sacrifices are not taken for granted – Yaw Preko salutes supporters

Deputy Director of Communications of the NPP, Yaw Preko

Deputy Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Preko has heaped tonnes of praise on the party’s hardworking supporters whose sacrifices and efforts he said resulted in the party’s electoral victory in the recently held general elections.



President Akufo-Addo was re-elected on December 7, 2020, after polling 6,730,413 votes representing 51.59% of the total vote cast as against his main contender John Dramani Mahama who garnered 6,214,889 votes representing 43.36%.



More than 13 million ballots were cast out of a total electorate of 17 million and across 38,000 polling stations throughout the country. Voters also chose 275 lawmakers for the national parliament.



The re-election gives President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo an opportunity to rule the country for another four-year term and continue with the developmental agenda of the country.



Commenting on the NPP’s victory on 'Ekosi Sen' show on Asempa FM monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, Yaw Preko stated that the party is in the debt of the supporters for the sweet victory chalked.



“To our party members and supporters, we say a huge thank you to you all. Your commitment, hard work, and dedication won us this victory and you need to be celebrated and commended. Those who walked in trenches, in the sun, rode motorbikes and on cars, your efforts are acknowledged and we say we are very grateful. We who are in government waged a strong campaign as though we are in opposition and were seeking power. Our footsoldiers some of who have not gotten any benefit worked really hard for the sake of love for the party. We never take your sacrifices for granted. Your tireless work has ensured another four years for President Akufo Addo. You’ve done a yeoman’s job.”



He assured Ghanaians that the NPP will work harder to make life better for the citizenry to justify the trust reposed in the party.



Yaw Preko added that the NPP will do a post-election introspection to ensure that the party is always formidable and win future elections to continue with Ghana’s developmental agenda.

