NPP training signal interceptors for Election 2020

Whatsup News has intercepted a list of 28 youngsters reportedly being sponsored by the campaign apparatus of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in communications signal interception.



This is coming at a time the NCA has been fingered in interfering with communication signals, particularly from radio stations as experienced last week by Accra-based Joy FM when it tried to air the multi-million procurement scandal at the National Lotteries Authority (NLA).



According to the report leaked confidentially to Whatsup News, On October 30, 2020, one Colonel presented some 28 individuals as national security operatives to undergo a crash course at the Asutuare Signal Training School (STS).



The number consisted of 10 females and 18 males.



These young men and women have already raised suspicions within security circles as members of the militia group of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Whatsup News has been unable to get further details besides those leaked through confidential sources within the military and national security setup.



The interceptors aged between 37 years of age and 19 years old are reportedly being trained to intercept signals during the election. It is unclear what specific signals they would be targeting, but our sources are certain that these are party operatives of the NPP, and would be deployed mostly to strongholds of opposition parties, particularly the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Whatsup News has intercepted a list said to be that of the 28 signal operatives, showing their contact numbers and dates of birth.



Some of the names appearing on the list include Sadat aged 33 years old; Felix (25), Lewis (20), Serwaa (23); Richar (19), among several others.



According to our sources, the training lasted for two weeks under one Lt. Colonel.



The said 28 operatives were given orientation in voice procedure, basic intelligence, and communication security.



The training programme was sent to Col. Michael Opoku by Lt. Col. Ankobiah for approval, insiders revealed.



During the two-week programme, one National Security Instructor, whose identity is unknown, took them through a course in Basic Intelligence, while the rest of the more secretive signals programme was done at the STC facility.



The group was reportedly trained at the same time as some operatives of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and Economic Crime Office (EOCO).



Some senior military sources say they anticipate that these youngsters would be earmarked for deployment at the National Security office “Blue Gate” under the Black Ops detachment of Bryan Acheampong, famed for his deployment of NPP vigilantes as national security operatives during the brutal Ayawaso West-Wuogon by-elections a few years ago.



Whatsup News has been privy to several of such secretive training of alleged party militia of the governing NPP on the blindside of the public and the regular security apparatus.



On November 7, 2020, the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) also conducted a questionable fast-track training of recruits believed to have been drawn mostly from the NPP militia arm and taken through border control and counter-terrorism drills for onward deployment to border towns mostly in the Volta Region by November 30, 2020.

