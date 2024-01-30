NPP to suspend Manhyia South Chairman, organiser

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

The National Executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are set to announce the suspension of Manhyia South Constituency Chairman Ofori Atta-Tomtom and Organiser Alhaji Abubakar, popularly known as Alhaji Aboba, Starrfmonline.com reports.



The party cites their actions as "anti-party behavior."



Alhaji Aboba reportedly verbally attacked the Ashanti regional chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, during the party's parliamentary vetting.



The altercation arose from a perceived failure to acknowledge Member of Parliament of Manhyia South, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh's contributions to the party's internal activities in the Ashanti region.



The national Organiser praised the Minister of Energy for sponsoring his campaign during the vetting committee.



The party's national executives consider Alhaji Aboba's verbal attack on Chairman Wontumi as unfortunate and have decided to suspend him as a deterrent to other party members.



Additionally, the Manhyia South Constituency Chairman faces suspension for allegedly selling out the party's chairman and inciting Ashanties against the National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, during radio interviews. These actions were associated with other threats made during the interviews.



Although the Kumasi Traditional Council has amicably resolved the issue and ordered the reversal of Chairman Wontumi's curses against Nana Kwaku Duah, Chief of Kokoso, the party believes that such anti-party behaviour should not be tolerated within its ranks.



Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi's camp is gearing up to address a news conference in the coming days.



They intend to expose what they believe is a hidden agenda against their boss and those who allegedly sponsored press conferences to incite Ashanties against the ruling party and the Ashanti regional chairman.



