NPP to reduce number of flagbearer hopefuls to five

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to reduce the number of its presidential hopefuls to five in a revised timetable of activities the party released on Monday, June 12, 2023.



Ten aspiring presidential candidates of the NPP have already picked their nomination forms.



According to the revised NPP timetable, the vetting of the prospective presidential aspirants will commence on July 3 to July 6, 2023.



The election of the five final aspirants from the 10 who have picked forms also will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and run-off will continue on Saturday, November 11, 2023, should there be any tie among aspirants.



This information is entailed in a press release signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, according to a Joynews report.



A total of 10 NPP presidential candidate aspirants had picked up nomination forms as of Thursday, June 1, 2023, and had paid a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢50,000.



The 10 include; Vice- President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



