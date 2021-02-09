Politics of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

NPP to probe ‘poor performance’ in 2020 polls

File photo: The Party has formed a committee to probe the party's unimpressive performance

The Eastern Regional Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwame Appiah Kodua has stated that the Party has constituted a committee to investigate the cause of the Party’s unimpressive performance during the just ended 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary election.



According to him, the party will undergo massive grassroots reorganization after recommendations of the committee is presented to the party hierarchy to propel the party for the 2024 elections.



He said this when addressing a pro-NPP group called ” The True Elephants” on Sunday in Koforidua.



The Regional Organizer said, the President Akufo Addo led NPP government performed creditably well during his first term with the implementation of impactful policy interventions such as planting for food and Jobs, Free Senior high school, One- District -One -Factory while embarking on massive road constructions, human empowerment programs, built a resilient economy among others.



However, the party’s performance in the just-ended election did not reflect the Sterling performance by the President, an indication that something went wrong at the grassroots level.



Mr Kwame Appiah Kodua said the NPP is poised to break the eight-year conventional change of government by winning the 2024 election, therefore, commended the leadership of “The True Elephant” group for keeping members together shortly after the campaign to re-strategize ahead of 2024 polls. He assured of the Party’s support to facilitate mobilization and reorganization to help propagate policies and legacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and NPP government.



The New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive Isaac Appaw Gyasi called on supporters of the party to continue their unflinching support for President Akufo Addo and his appointee in the second term to spur them to do more for the progress of the country.



The Chairman of “The True Elephant ” group Sampson Ahunu, said members of the association are poised to hit the ground running by propagating the policies of the NPP government to ensure that it sinks well with the people.