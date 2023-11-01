NPP to outdoor flagbearer-elect at Accra Sports Stadium

Politics of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is poised to conduct a transparent and equitable Presidential Primary on Saturday, November 4, 2023.



This primary will see the participation of over 200,000 party delegates from across the country as they cast their votes to select the NPP's Presidential Candidate and the future leader of the party for the 2024 elections.



According to the National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, following the official announcement of the primary election results by the Electoral Commission, the NPP has planned a gathering in the late afternoon of November 4th at the Accra (Ohene Djan) Sports Stadium.



During this event, he said the newly elected Presidential Candidate will be officially introduced to the public.



He added that the occasion will be graced by the presence of key figures such as the National Chairman, Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and the full party leadership.



Additionally, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will also be in attendance to show support for the newly elected candidate