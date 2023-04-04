NPP to open nominations for presidential primaries on 26th May

Politics of Tuesday, 4 April 2023
Source: starrfm.com.gh
The New Patriotic Party, at its National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings held on Monday, April 3, 2023, approved the timelines for holding presidential and parliamentary primaries of the Party for the 2024 general elections.
The approved timelines are as follows:
Presidential Primaries
Opening of Nomination - 26th May, 2023
Closing of Nomination -24th June, 2023
Special Electoral College Elections (if any) -26th August, 2023
National Congress-4th November, 2023
Parliamentary Primaries
a. ORPHAN CONSTITUENCIES
Opening of Nominations -16th June, 2023
Closing of Nominations-14th July, 2023
Elections – from 1st August to 2nd December, 2023
b. CONSTITUENCIES WITH SITTING MPs
Opening of Nominations -20th December, 2023
Closing of Nominations-4th January, 2024
Elections-24th February, 2024
The National Council further barred National, Regional, Constituency Party Executives and MMDCEs from contesting in Constituencies where the Party has sitting Members of Parliament.
The Party has also approved detailed Rules and Regulations to govern the conduct of both the presidential and parliamentary primaries which would be made available to the public in due course.