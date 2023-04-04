You are here: HomeNews2023 04 04Article 1743347

Politics of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Disclaimer

Source: starrfm.com.gh

NPP to open nominations for presidential primaries on 26th May

« Prev

Next »

Comments (6)

Listen to Article

General-Secretary of NPP, Justice Frimpong Kodua General-Secretary of NPP, Justice Frimpong Kodua

The New Patriotic Party, at its National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings held on Monday, April 3, 2023, approved the timelines for holding presidential and parliamentary primaries of the Party for the 2024 general elections.

The approved timelines are as follows:

Presidential Primaries

Opening of Nomination ​​​​- ​26th May, 2023

Closing of Nomination ​​​​-​24th June, 2023

Special Electoral College Elections (if any) ​-​26th August, 2023

National Congress​​​​​-​4th November, 2023


Parliamentary Primaries

a. ORPHAN CONSTITUENCIES

Opening of Nominations ​​​​-​16th June, 2023

Closing of Nominations​​​​-​14th July, 2023

Elections – from 1st August ​​​to 2nd December, 2023

b. CONSTITUENCIES WITH SITTING MPs

Opening of Nominations ​​​​-​20th December, 2023

Closing of Nominations​​​​-​4th January, 2024

Elections​​​​​​-​24th February, 2024

The National Council further barred National, Regional, Constituency Party Executives and MMDCEs from contesting in Constituencies where the Party has sitting Members of Parliament.

The Party has also approved detailed Rules and Regulations to govern the conduct of both the presidential and parliamentary primaries which would be made available to the public in due course.

Comments:
This article has 6 comment(s), give your comment