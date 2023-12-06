NPP to hold discussions on Bawumia’s running mate on December 6 – Report

Politics of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to hold discussions on the selection of a running mate for their flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 2024 general elections, Accra-based Citi FM have reported.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Council (NC) are slated to convene today, December 6, 2023, to delve into deliberations surrounding potential candidates.



The focus of the meeting, according to the report, is to identify individuals deemed suitable to partner with the vice president to help contribute to the party's success in the election.



Key figures reportedly under consideration include Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister; Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister; and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Kwabena Agyepong among others.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handed over the leadership of the NPP to Bawumia after a 16-year tenure.



Akufo-Addo held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party awaiting to appointment of his running mate.



