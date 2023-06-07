NPP to finalise calls for Ofori-Atta's dismissal - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

The Majority Leader in parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said the entire NPP will have to decide the fate of finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



The Member of Parliament for the Suame constituency was reacting to the #KenMustGo uprising being championed by several NPP MPs.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu during a media engagement, added that the condition given by President Akufo-Addo was to allow the finance minister to conclude the IMF negotiations, and that seems to have been successful and therefore, the party will have to take a stand if becomes necessary.



"KenMustGo uprising must be left with the caucus. The entire caucus will have to engage to see what can be done going forward.



"...we will meet the president if it becomes necessary. Sometimes it's good to allow sleeping dogs lie.



"But you should also consider that having finished with our engagement with the IMF, the president said 'let him conclude our engagement with IMF'. Have we finished our engagement with IMF? We will take it up when it becomes necessary," the MP said.



In 2022, over 100 NPP MPs petitioned the president to sack finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta over the mismanagement of Ghana's economy.



The president, however, pleaded to have Ken Ofori-Atta finish up impending IMF negotiations to secure a $3 billion bailout from the Fund.



Calls for the minister's ousting have been resurrected after a successful deal with the IMF.



