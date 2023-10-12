NPP thugs who invaded UTV must be severely punished - Allotey Jacobs

Politics of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has waded into discussions on Saturday's attack on United Showbiz, an entertainment programme on UTV.



Some group of individuals who identified themselves as NPP sympathizers stormed the UTV studios refusing to let the show go on until they are made panel members and also Aplus, a regular panelist on the show, apologizes to the NPP and the Akufo-Addo government.



The group demanded Aplus' apology because he tore a letter that belonged to the NPP and was addressed to the management of UTV to reform United Showbiz.



About thirty people thronged the premises of UTV wreaking mayhem, however the Police timely intervened and arrested sixteen of them.



It was also revealed that the group's action had been sanctioned by the NPP Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer.



Reacting to the incident, Allotey Jacobs condemned the act by the group.



"They have to punish them", he charged the New Patriotic Party and hoped their supporters won't repeat this embarrassing action.



This notwithstanding, Allotey applauded the leadership of government and the NPP for distancing themselves from the behaviour of the group.



"It is good that the leaders of NPP have spoken. It is good that the Media Commission and GJA have spoken out. It is also good that UTV has also spoken out...", he said.



