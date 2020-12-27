Politics of Sunday, 27 December 2020

NPP thanks God for winning December 7 elections

The Forecourt of the State House will come alive Sunday afternoon as members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) holds a thanksgiving service for the “successful” outcome of the December 7 elections.



The event, which will start at midday, will have in attendance President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The elections, despite a sustained opposition by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of its outcome, ended in President Akufo-Addo being declared winner by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC).



The NDC is expected to head to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 30 to challenge the results of the polls.



But the ruling party, despite losing more seats in the elections, is holding the thanksgiving service for the entire public.



The event will be themed ‘Ebenezer, Thus Far The LORD Has Brought Us. For The Battle Is The LORD’s’.

