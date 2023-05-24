NPP suspends Akatsi North chairman, youth organiser for gross misconduct

Politics of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Akatsi North Constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Godfred Root Kudalor, and Zakari Nasiru, the constituency youth organiser, have been suspended by the Volta Regional Executive Committee of the Party due to allegations of gross misconduct.



In a letter dated Sunday, May 21, signed by Mr. Pope Yao Yevoo, the NPP Volta Regional Secretary, Mr. Kudalor and Nasiru were unanimously suspended during a meeting held by the Regional Executive Committee on Sunday.



"The Committee, by a unanimous decision, has suspended you as the Constituency Chairman for Akatsi North," the statement read in part.



The statement also refers Mr. Kudalor and Nasiru to the Disciplinary Committee in response to a petition filed against them by Mr. Innocent Agblorti, the constituency organiser, Madam Veronica Ati, the women's organiser, and nine Electoral Area Coordinators. The petitioners have called for the immediate suspension of Mr. Kudalor for releasing an audio message on the Constituency Executives platform and giving a radio interview where he expressed support for calls made by some constituency executives to remove Mr. Simon Peter Ofosu, the District Chief Executive for the area.



The committee has instructed them to hand over all party properties under their care to the 1st Vice Chairman, pending the outcome of investigations by the Regional Disciplinary Committee.



Earlier, on Tuesday, May 16, Mr. Zakari Nasiru, the Constituency Youth Organiser, held a press conference at the Constituency Party Office, demanding the removal of the District Chief Executive (DCE) from office, citing issues of non-performance and disunity, among others.



The petitioners alleged that the actions of Mr. Kudalor and Zakari Nasiru were a clear breach of Article 4 (7) (f) and (g) of the Party's Constitution, which has the potential to undermine the progress made by the party in the Constituency.



When contacted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Kudalor declined to comment on the matter but stated that he would refrain from further comments until directed to do so by his legal team.













You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:















GA/SARA