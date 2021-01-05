General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: Kudjoe Mensah, Contributor

NPP supporters in Madina praise Saddique Boniface, Bawumia

Immediate past MP for Madina Constituency, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface

A group of supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have talked up the success chalked by the immediate past Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.



The group at a press conference held in Accra enumerated the achievements of Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface as the MP for the area.



According to them, it under the tenure of the MP who was also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia that Madina saw developments.



The convener of the group by name Bonicore, Reginald Bosompem joined by his colleague organizers namely Alhaji Mohammed, Kobina Ebo Sam, Emmanuel Young and Ishmael Allassan speaking on the theme:''Safeguardiing Our Legacy in Madina'' said the MP's work span the following areas health, education, sanitation, employment and infrastructure.



He said the fifteen electoral areas in the municipality were lighted with the provision of streetlights.



He said in the history of Madina the NPP has provided tangible projects unlike the phony projects provided by the then governing National Democratic Congress(NDC) led by the then MP, Amadu Soroghho for the past twelves.



For the past twelve years, the NDC led by the MP provided phony projects in the municipality.



''Let me take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to the Constituency executives, the council of elders, patrons, campaign team, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, volunteer groups and all the electorate for their dedication, sacrifices, love and commitment towards the campaign.



I will say that a good battle was well fought but we lost and as the saying goes, “the falling down of a hero is not the end of life”.



He explained that the New Patriotic Party in the Madina Constituency that is proud of immediate past Member of Parliament, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface even though he was not re-elected in the just -ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



'We believe that for the four years of being a Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, his good works speak volume of himself and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he added.



As a party, we are confident that Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface would bounce back to ensure that the Madina parliamentary seat is won again by the New Patriotic Party because we know his potential and what he is capable of doing.



He argued that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Madina Constituency under the able leadership of Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface brought forth developments in all the fifteen (15) electoral areas within the Constituency.



We have invited you today to help safeguard the legacy of Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP so that the NDC will not in future claim glory of those projects.



The projects have been categorized into the following areas to include:



Education, Road Infrastructure, Storm drains & U-drains, Bridges, Water and Sanitation, Public Toilet, Health, Employment, Electrification, Peace and Security, Cement Donation, and Other support activities



Education



Under Education, more than five hundred students benefitted from educational scholarships



The ICT housing facilities at Umar Bin Khattab, Madina Islamic and West African Senior High School were renovated.



Dual desk and Mono desk were distributed to schools across Madina Municipality



Completion of classroom block for Baba Yara School



Completion of 200-bed capacity Dormitory for NCDVTI at Social Welfare



Completion of phase one construction of 12-unit classroom block for Umar Bin Khattab School at Zongo.



Completion of 6-unit classroom block for Teiman St. James Anglican School



Completion of 3-unit classroom block, office, store and toilet facility for WASS Experimental School



Completion of 3-unit classroom block for Otinibi MA Basic School



Completion of a 6-unit classroom block at Kweiman Primary School.



Completion of Teacher’s bungalow at Danfa MA School



Completion of 2-storey 12-unit classroom block for Presec Boys SHS



Completion of 3-unit classroom block for Ayi Mensah Basic School



Ongoing construction of 1 no. 3-unit KG Block, office, store, library and toilet facilities at Madina No.1



Road Infrastructure



Ladies and gentlemen, the NPP under the leadership of Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface constructed an ultramodern Astroturf Sports facility at Madina West and asphalted the Libya quarters road.



Among other projects under infrastructure are as follows:



Completed and asphalted North Legon roads



Completed and asphalted UN roads



Completed and rehabilitate 1km road at Trinity Seminary to UPSA and to Presec



Completed and provided first quote of asphalt to the Ocansey/Hannah to Melcom road



Completion of 1 km road at Presec Boys Senior High School



Completed and rehabilitate 3km road at Pantang junction to Pantang Hospital



Completed 1 km Yakos Pharmacy to Agape road at Oyarifa



Completed 1 km Agape to Felchris road at Oyarifa



Completed 1 km Badu Nkansah road at Madina Zongo



Completed and maintain 1 km Special ice road



Completed and maintain 1 km Woodcote Guest House road



Completed and maintain 1 km Agape to Academy road



Completed and maintain 1 km Agape to Police Post road



Completed focus community road at Oyarifa



Completed pavement station at Atomic junction



Wuro/UBH road asphalted



Upgrading and spot improvement of Oyarifa Tipper junction road at Oyarifa



Upgrading of lighthouse road at Danfa



Spot improvement and upgrading of P&T roads.



Reconstruction and bitumen provided for Ayimensah to Amrahia road



Ongoing construction of drains and roads within the Tatanaa electoral area



Ongoing construction of Power land road



The ongoing reconstruction of drains and pavement of roads at Nkulenu at Madina Market



Abokobi/Teiman/Oyarifa roads under construction







Storm drains & U-drains



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the Member of Parliament, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface constructed storm drains in nine (9) out of the fifteen (15) electoral areas with two (2) ongoing as follows:



Madina Zongo (Washing Bay)



Madina Redco



Madina Ritz



Mayehot, Madina



Adentan West



North Legon



Rehoboth Area, Madina



Libya Quarters, Madina



Washington



Nyamekrom (ongoing)



Otinibi (ongoing)







Within the same tenure of four years given to the NPP in Madina, five (5) U-drains were also constructed in three electoral areas in the municipality as indicated below:



Firestone Pentecost at Tatanaa



K. B at Oyarifa



Ocansey to Melcom at Tatanaa



Chicago at Madina West



Owusu Ansah







Bridges



Under the construction of bridges, within four years, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP constructed nine (9) bridges in Madina Municipality.



The bridges are located in the electoral areas below:



Sakora at Adentan West Electoral area



Otinibi at Danfa Electoral area



Yellow sign board at Social Welfare



Number 3 at Tatanaa Electoral area



Babayara at Social Welfare Electoral area



Kweiman at Danfa Electoral area



Powerland at Adentan West Electoral area



Chicago at Madina West Electoral area



North Legon Link at North Legon Electoral area



Water and Sanitation



During the tenure of Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP, pipeline laying was done in the following communities in Madina Municipality.



Pantang P&T



East Oyarifa & K.B



Oyarifa New site



Through Qatar Charity and Shiek Abdul Rahman foundation, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP drilled nineteen (19) boreholes in the Municipality. Some of the boreholes are located in the Electoral areas below:



Ayamba



Queen of Peace



New road market



Firestone Pentecost



Asanka



Otinibi



Three boreholes constructed at Adentan new site



Two boreholes constructed at Danfa Electoral area



Two boreholes constructed at Ayimensah Electoral area



Redco Newmarket - mechanized







Public Toilet



The NPP and Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface constructed four (4) toilets in four (4) electoral areas as follows:



Redco Newmarket



Danfa



Ayimensah



Adentan West











Health



The NPP and the Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface achieved the following in the health sector. They are:



Completed Teiman CHPS compound



Completed Kekele Polyclinic



Donated three ambulances (Pantang and Kekele)



Donated a hearse van to the Moslem community



Donated forty-five (45) hospital beds and other hospital items



Paid and awarded the rehabilitation of Rawlings Circle Polyclinic. Top floor completed.







Employment



Under employment, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP provided jobs for more than one thousand nine hundred (1,900) people in the Municipality. Some of the details below:



Civil Service – 14



Agric Extension officers – 4



Ghana Prisons Service – 6



Railways – 94



Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development – 11



Ghana Immigration Service – 12



National Ambulance Service – 15



Ghana National Fire Service – 6



Special National Assignment – 7



Forestry Commission – 120



Nations Builders’ corps – 1200



Arabic Instructors – 51



National Labour Commission – 1



Electricity Company of Ghana – 2



Self-Introductions – 414



Electrification



The leadership provided by Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface saw all the fifteen electoral areas with street lights and energy saving bulbs. All the street lights erected in the Municipality were provided by Hon. Boniface and the NPP.



Peace and Security



To augment the work in the security council of Madina, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP donated five (5) motor-bikes to the security council.



Cement Donations



It should be put on records that during the administration of Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP, enormous cements were donated to most of the churches and mosque in the constituency. The highest bags of cement are hundred (100) and the minimum are fifty (50) bags.



Other Support Activities



Donation of veronica buckets, nose mask and sanitizers across the Municipality



Donation of PPEs and disinfectants to the health directorate and facilities.



Donation of disaster relief items such as mattresses, buckets and rice



Donation of food items across the Municipality



Donation of gas cylinders and burners



Revamp of Danfa weaving industry



Supported forty-three (43) groups and eleven (11) individuals to get MASLOC loans



Donated canopies to Kayayes

