NPP supporters in Madina praise Saddique Boniface, Bawumia

A group of supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have talked up the success chalked by the immediate past Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.
The group at a press conference held in Accra enumerated the achievements of Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface as the MP for the area.
According to them, it under the tenure of the MP who was also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia that Madina saw developments.
The convener of the group by name Bonicore, Reginald Bosompem joined by his colleague organizers namely Alhaji Mohammed, Kobina Ebo Sam, Emmanuel Young and Ishmael Allassan speaking on the theme:''Safeguardiing Our Legacy in Madina'' said the MP's work span the following areas health, education, sanitation, employment and infrastructure.
He said the fifteen electoral areas in the municipality were lighted with the provision of streetlights.
He said in the history of Madina the NPP has provided tangible projects unlike the phony projects provided by the then governing National Democratic Congress(NDC) led by the then MP, Amadu Soroghho for the past twelves.
For the past twelve years, the NDC led by the MP provided phony projects in the municipality.
''Let me take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to the Constituency executives, the council of elders, patrons, campaign team, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, volunteer groups and all the electorate for their dedication, sacrifices, love and commitment towards the campaign.
I will say that a good battle was well fought but we lost and as the saying goes, “the falling down of a hero is not the end of life”.
He explained that the New Patriotic Party in the Madina Constituency that is proud of immediate past Member of Parliament, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface even though he was not re-elected in the just -ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections.
'We believe that for the four years of being a Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, his good works speak volume of himself and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he added.
As a party, we are confident that Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface would bounce back to ensure that the Madina parliamentary seat is won again by the New Patriotic Party because we know his potential and what he is capable of doing.
He argued that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Madina Constituency under the able leadership of Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface brought forth developments in all the fifteen (15) electoral areas within the Constituency.
We have invited you today to help safeguard the legacy of Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP so that the NDC will not in future claim glory of those projects.
The projects have been categorized into the following areas to include:
Education, Road Infrastructure, Storm drains & U-drains, Bridges, Water and Sanitation, Public Toilet, Health, Employment, Electrification, Peace and Security, Cement Donation, and Other support activities
Education
Under Education, more than five hundred students benefitted from educational scholarships
The ICT housing facilities at Umar Bin Khattab, Madina Islamic and West African Senior High School were renovated.
Dual desk and Mono desk were distributed to schools across Madina Municipality
Completion of classroom block for Baba Yara School
Completion of 200-bed capacity Dormitory for NCDVTI at Social Welfare
Completion of phase one construction of 12-unit classroom block for Umar Bin Khattab School at Zongo.
Completion of 6-unit classroom block for Teiman St. James Anglican School
Completion of 3-unit classroom block, office, store and toilet facility for WASS Experimental School
Completion of 3-unit classroom block for Otinibi MA Basic School
Completion of a 6-unit classroom block at Kweiman Primary School.
Completion of Teacher’s bungalow at Danfa MA School
Completion of 2-storey 12-unit classroom block for Presec Boys SHS
Completion of 3-unit classroom block for Ayi Mensah Basic School
Ongoing construction of 1 no. 3-unit KG Block, office, store, library and toilet facilities at Madina No.1
Road Infrastructure
Ladies and gentlemen, the NPP under the leadership of Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface constructed an ultramodern Astroturf Sports facility at Madina West and asphalted the Libya quarters road.
Among other projects under infrastructure are as follows:
Completed and asphalted North Legon roads
Completed and asphalted UN roads
Completed and rehabilitate 1km road at Trinity Seminary to UPSA and to Presec
Completed and provided first quote of asphalt to the Ocansey/Hannah to Melcom road
Completion of 1 km road at Presec Boys Senior High School
Completed and rehabilitate 3km road at Pantang junction to Pantang Hospital
Completed 1 km Yakos Pharmacy to Agape road at Oyarifa
Completed 1 km Agape to Felchris road at Oyarifa
Completed 1 km Badu Nkansah road at Madina Zongo
Completed and maintain 1 km Special ice road
Completed and maintain 1 km Woodcote Guest House road
Completed and maintain 1 km Agape to Academy road
Completed and maintain 1 km Agape to Police Post road
Completed focus community road at Oyarifa
Completed pavement station at Atomic junction
Wuro/UBH road asphalted
Upgrading and spot improvement of Oyarifa Tipper junction road at Oyarifa
Upgrading of lighthouse road at Danfa
Spot improvement and upgrading of P&T roads.
Reconstruction and bitumen provided for Ayimensah to Amrahia road
Ongoing construction of drains and roads within the Tatanaa electoral area
Ongoing construction of Power land road
The ongoing reconstruction of drains and pavement of roads at Nkulenu at Madina Market
Abokobi/Teiman/Oyarifa roads under construction
Storm drains & U-drains
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the Member of Parliament, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface constructed storm drains in nine (9) out of the fifteen (15) electoral areas with two (2) ongoing as follows:
Madina Zongo (Washing Bay)
Madina Redco
Madina Ritz
Mayehot, Madina
Adentan West
North Legon
Rehoboth Area, Madina
Libya Quarters, Madina
Washington
Nyamekrom (ongoing)
Otinibi (ongoing)
Within the same tenure of four years given to the NPP in Madina, five (5) U-drains were also constructed in three electoral areas in the municipality as indicated below:
Firestone Pentecost at Tatanaa
K. B at Oyarifa
Ocansey to Melcom at Tatanaa
Chicago at Madina West
Owusu Ansah
Bridges
Under the construction of bridges, within four years, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP constructed nine (9) bridges in Madina Municipality.
The bridges are located in the electoral areas below:
Sakora at Adentan West Electoral area
Otinibi at Danfa Electoral area
Yellow sign board at Social Welfare
Number 3 at Tatanaa Electoral area
Babayara at Social Welfare Electoral area
Kweiman at Danfa Electoral area
Powerland at Adentan West Electoral area
Chicago at Madina West Electoral area
North Legon Link at North Legon Electoral area
Water and Sanitation
During the tenure of Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP, pipeline laying was done in the following communities in Madina Municipality.
Pantang P&T
East Oyarifa & K.B
Oyarifa New site
Through Qatar Charity and Shiek Abdul Rahman foundation, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP drilled nineteen (19) boreholes in the Municipality. Some of the boreholes are located in the Electoral areas below:
Ayamba
Queen of Peace
New road market
Firestone Pentecost
Asanka
Otinibi
Three boreholes constructed at Adentan new site
Two boreholes constructed at Danfa Electoral area
Two boreholes constructed at Ayimensah Electoral area
Redco Newmarket - mechanized
Public Toilet
The NPP and Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface constructed four (4) toilets in four (4) electoral areas as follows:
Redco Newmarket
Danfa
Ayimensah
Adentan West
Health
The NPP and the Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface achieved the following in the health sector. They are:
Completed Teiman CHPS compound
Completed Kekele Polyclinic
Donated three ambulances (Pantang and Kekele)
Donated a hearse van to the Moslem community
Donated forty-five (45) hospital beds and other hospital items
Paid and awarded the rehabilitation of Rawlings Circle Polyclinic. Top floor completed.
Employment
Under employment, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP provided jobs for more than one thousand nine hundred (1,900) people in the Municipality. Some of the details below:
Civil Service – 14
Agric Extension officers – 4
Ghana Prisons Service – 6
Railways – 94
Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development – 11
Ghana Immigration Service – 12
National Ambulance Service – 15
Ghana National Fire Service – 6
Special National Assignment – 7
Forestry Commission – 120
Nations Builders’ corps – 1200
Arabic Instructors – 51
National Labour Commission – 1
Electricity Company of Ghana – 2
Self-Introductions – 414
Electrification
The leadership provided by Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface saw all the fifteen electoral areas with street lights and energy saving bulbs. All the street lights erected in the Municipality were provided by Hon. Boniface and the NPP.
Peace and Security
To augment the work in the security council of Madina, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP donated five (5) motor-bikes to the security council.
Cement Donations
It should be put on records that during the administration of Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP, enormous cements were donated to most of the churches and mosque in the constituency. The highest bags of cement are hundred (100) and the minimum are fifty (50) bags.
Other Support Activities
Donation of veronica buckets, nose mask and sanitizers across the Municipality
Donation of PPEs and disinfectants to the health directorate and facilities.
Donation of disaster relief items such as mattresses, buckets and rice
Donation of food items across the Municipality
Donation of gas cylinders and burners
Revamp of Danfa weaving industry
Supported forty-three (43) groups and eleven (11) individuals to get MASLOC loans
Donated canopies to Kayayes
