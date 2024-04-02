NPP suffered in tolerating you for years - Annoh-Dompreh drags Kyerematen

Politics of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Majority Chief Whip in Ghana's parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has openly criticised independent presidential aspirant Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for his remarks suggesting that Ghana, a predominantly Christian nation, should elect a Christian president.



Alan Kyerematen made these comments during an Easter Sunday convention at the Church of Pentecost's Dr Thomas Wyatt Assembly, where he implied that his leadership, if elected, would lead to a transformation akin to paradise.



"As a predominantly Christian nation, as Christians, it is our responsibility that we elect a Christian leader who is also a Christlike leader," the former ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minister of Trade and Industry said.



"If God touches your heart, and you vote for Alan Kyerematen, the transformative leader, then I can assure you, as our Lord Jesus did on the cross, promise that ye shall be in paradise with him; you shall also be in paradise when I come into power," he said.



Reacting to this on his social media handle, Annoh-Dompreh lambasted Alan Kyerematen, labelling his comments as regressive and harmful to the nation's progress.



He challenged the notion that a country's success could be tied to such a theory and questioned Mr. Kyerematen's relevance in contemporary Ghanaian politics.



"This is backwards, terrible, and ugly, to say the least. The NPP has truly 'suffered' in bearing and tolerating you over the years. Show me one country globally that has succeeded by using your theory. Alan is clearly not relevant in our 'modern' body politics! Bow in shame!" he posted.



