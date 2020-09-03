Politics of Thursday, 3 September 2020

NPP struggling with promises so be careful what you promise - Mahama cautioned

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

A political analyst, Michael Ebo Amoah has advised handlers of former President John Dramani Mahama to be cautious of the promises he is making.



The sustainable development expert warned Mr. Mahama that Ghanaians will not take him seriously if he keeps making promises.



He asked him to take a cue from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the ambitious promises they made and the difficulty they are encountering in fulfilling all of them.



"The handlers of former President Mahama should not think that because Ghanaians; sometime ago in 2016 someone made promises to win power, he would also do same. You [Mahama] have to bring onboard originality. You have to be genuine because you have been a president before. People have seen what you have done, so don’t promise more than your strength. That is the problem. You can liken this to a man with a family of two who cannot take of them and yet, wants four. Will people take you seriously? I think the former President has to relook at some of his promises so that Ghanaians can take him seriously.”



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he opined Ghanaians are having doubts about political promises but ”Mahama is making a lot of promises. Sometimes when you make too much promises, people don’t believe you again.”



He quizzed if the promises are for winning political power of genuine promises.



He stressed, the NPP is struggling to fulfil most of their promises. It will get to a point if the politician makes a promise, Ghanaians will not take them seriously.



Read some the promises the NDC wants to implement;



Pay all customers of the collapsed financial institutions whose monies are locked-up in full and restore indigenous Ghanaian participation in the financial sector.



2. Reduce the size of government by at least forty (40) ministers to reduce government expenditure and channel those resources into the productive sectors of the economy for the benefit of Ghanaians.



3. Provide free Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) from the second cycle to Tertiary level to build the human resource base of the nation for industrial development, entrepreneurship and job creation.



4. Institute a National Apprenticeship Program in line with his vision of rapid industrialization and job creation for the country.



5. Scrap the 50% increment in the Communication Service Tax to reduce the cost of telephoning and data. This will reduce the cost of living and the cost of doing business in the country.



6. Construct a regional hospital for each of the six (6) newly-created regions and the Western Region to improve access to quality and efficient health care delivery.



7. Provide districts without hospitals with fully-equipped modern health facilities.



8. Take healthcare to the doorsteps of the people by building a first of its kind “Onipa Nua” Hospital Ship and deploy it to provide medical services to the inaccessible riverine and fishing communities on the inland Volta water ways.



Additionally, the next Mahama government will rehabilitate the “Onuador” mobile vans that have been abandoned by the Akufo-Addo government and procure more, to provide medical outreach services in underserved and hard to reach areas in all the 16 regions of the country.



9. Construct two (2) new international-standard Infectious Diseases Centers and two (2) additional international research centers.



10. Abolish the dreaded double-track system of secondary education through an emergency and massive infrastructure drive. This will ensure a conducive environment and one-track qualitative learning experience for SHS students.



11. Establish University Campuses in each of the six (6) newly-created regions.



12. Abolish the mandatory national service and obnoxious licensure exams for teacher trainees and restore the automatic employment of teacher trainee graduates. Let me state unequivocally that no teacher trainee graduate will be denied posting or employment under the next Mahama government.



13. Restore the automatic employment of Nursing Trainee graduates. Again let me state unequivocally, that no nursing trainee graduate will be denied posting or employment under the next Mahama government.



14. Restore the distribution of free cocoa fertilizer and chemicals to cocoa farmers to boost cocoa yield and improve the welfare of cocoa farmers.



15. Complete the Eastern Corridor roads, dualise the Aflao, Cape Coast and Kumasi roads among others.



16. Complete all abandoned or uncompleted hospital and health projects, educational projects, road projects and other infrastructural projects in the country.



17. Punish corruption and end the practice of nepotism.



18. Train, remunerate and empower assembly members to be responsible for the local level registration of births and deaths in their electoral areas, to improve the national population register.

