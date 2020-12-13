Politics of Sunday, 13 December 2020

NPP stalwart Stephen Ntim congratulates President-elect Akufo Addo

Former NPP First Vice Chairman, Stephen Ntim

Former First Vice Chairman, New Patriotic Party(NPP) Mr. Stephen Ntim has congratulated President-elect, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his emphatic victory during the December 07, 2020, Presidential election.



He’s also wished him the very best of luck as the President of Ghana for the next four years, adding that the outcome of the election confirms that indeed hard work, along with perseverance, always pays, and he genuinely deserves this victory.



Mr Ntim has further congratulated all the NPP newly-elected Members of Parliament for a good work done and wished Parliamentary Candidates who couldn’t win their seats better luck next time.



In a statement, the NPP stalwart said “Let us allow peace and unity to reign in our party and Ghana as a whole. May God continue to move Ghana in the direction of peace and prosperity, to make her great and strong.



“To achieve this, may the same Almighty God endow our President and all his lieutenants with wisdom, vision, good health and courage, to ensure that the government pursues good governance to the satisfaction of the people of Ghana. This is the only way that the latter will continue to renew our mandates election after election.”

