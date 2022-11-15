NPP should start packing out of Jubilee House - Listowel Kusi Poku

Politics of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

The General Secretary of the United Front Party (UFP), Listowel Nana Kusi Poku, has praised the major opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the successful regional elections it held across the country on Saturday, November 12, 2022.



Speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Listowel Kusi-Poku said that the smoothness of the election shows that the NDC is ready for the December 7, 2022 polls and it (the NDC) will win the elections.



He, therefore, urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party government to start preparing their handover notes.



“The success of the elections the NDC held shows that Akufo-Addo and the NPP must start preparing to leave office if they have not started already. He (Akufo-Addo) should also reimburse all the monies he has stolen because we are going to chase him for it.



“So, he should start packing his things out of the Jubilee House,” he said in Twi.



At least 712 candidates contested for various regional executive positions in the NDC in all 16 regions of Ghana except the Bono East, Ahafo, and the Eastern Regions, where the elections were partially suspended.



The positions contested include those of chairman and vice chairman, secretary and deputy secretary, organizer and deputy organizer, treasurer and deputy treasurer.



The remaining positions are Communications Officer and Deputy, Women’s Organiser and Deputy, the Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Youth Organiser and Deputy Youth Organiser.



In the Greater Accra Region, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore beat incumbent regional chairman Ade Coker to become the new chairman of the party.



The party is set to hold its national executive election on Saturday, December 17, 2022.



