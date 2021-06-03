NPP should re-design Nkrumah Interchange - Former MP Justice Joe Appiah

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A former Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma North Constituency, Justice Joe Appiah, has charged the New Patriotic Party government to re-design the Kwame Nkrumah interchange in order to prevent floods that may cause further harm to people in the area.



He said although the re-construction of the Nkrumah Circle interchange has somewhat eased the traffic situation, the design was not good, making it a flood-prone area.



On June 3, 2015, Ghana was hit with the deadliest disaster in its history. One hundred and fifty-nine people who were seeking shelter at the Circle GOIL Filling Station died in an explosion after a downpour which caused massive floods in Accra.



Hundreds were also injured, while property worth millions of cedis were destroyed.



However, in November 2016, the NDC Government re-constructed and inaugurated the iconic Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange to ease the traffic situation.



Despite being constructed with good intention, the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange continues to experience floods after rains.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, with Co Host, Ama Gyenfa Ofosu-Darkwa, Justice Joe Appiah said although the re-construction of the interchange was done by the opposition NDC, the NPP-Government should not wait for the NDC to correct the issue, especially when the rainy season is approaching.



“Although it is a very good initiative which helped all of us, easing traffic for us, if there is a fault, they should re-design the whole place so that there won’t be floods anymore,” he said.



He urged the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Attah to ensure that subsequent ones that will be built are designed properly to prevent similar situations.



Justice Joe Appiah said Ghanaians should blame themselves for dumping refuse in gutters.



He urged all to desist from dumping refuse irresponsibly moving forward.