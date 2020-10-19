General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: 3 News

NPP seeing coronavirus as a cash bonanza – Agbodza

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ranking Member on the Transport Committee of Parliament and MP for Adaklu Constituency Kwame Governs Agbodza has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of using the Covid-19 tests at the Kotoka International Airport to make money.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) likened the company undertaking the Covid-19 tests to the controversial Agyapa Royalties Limited, whose Initial Public Offering (IPO) launch has been suspended as the Office of the Special Prosecutor conducts corruption risk probe into the deal.



Speaking on TV3 Newday on Monday, October 19, the MP for Adaklu said “the NPP is seeing Covid-19 as a cash bonanza”.



He expressed worry about the level of non-compliance with Covid-9 protocols on wearing of masks despite a decline in Ghana’s active case count.



Covid-19 cases in Ghana



Since the first reported cases of Covid-19 in Ghana on March 12, 2020, the country has so far recorded a total of 47,310 cases.



Recoveries/Discharges stand at 46,618, with 310 deaths.



Ghana’s active covid-19 cases now stand at 382



President Akufo-Addo 18th Covid-19 address



President Nanan Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 18th national address on Covid-19 on Sunday, October 18 said a zero active case of coronavirus is government’s target, despite the success of containing the virus.



The president added that although Ghana has chalked some success in tackling the pandemic, the virus is still lurking around.



President Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to continue to comply with the measures put in place to deal with the virus.



He further revealed a total of 30,564 passengers who arrived in the country have been tested for coronavirus since the Airport was reopened to international traffic on Tuesday, September 1.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.