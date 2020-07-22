Politics of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

NPP see ladies as comforters of men - Lawyer Barbara Serwaa

Lawyer Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, Deputy National General Secretary of the NDC

A Deputy National General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Lawyer Barbara Serwaa Asamoah has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP), from its president, to the national executives and to the branch executives see women as comforters of men and not fit to lead.



Speaking from the studios of Bole based Nkilgi FM, the legal practitioner said to NPP, women are best known to be for the household and to be caretakers for children at home.



“NPP I know from their president to the national executives and straight to the branch executives don’t respect women and they think women are only for households and caretakers of the house,” she said.



Lawyer Barbara Serwaa Asamoah made the statement when she was asked about comments from the NPP about the running mate of the NDC, after Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman was appointed.



The Deputy National Secretary of the NDC was in the Savannah Region to monitor the ongoing registration exercise of the Electoral Commission.



Speaking on the registration exercise, she said she was impressed with the vigilance of the people in her party. She said they went to one of the registeration centers and the agents of her party and some other party were desperate to know why even a single “dot” which they were not aware of was added.



“The vigilance of the NDC in the Savannah Region with regards to the registration is impressive. I saw people seriously on the Electoral commission not to allow anything to be written on the registration if they are not aware of that,” she said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.