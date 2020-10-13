General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

NPP salutes Ama Sey for not going independent

Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, popularly known as Ama Sey, MP for Akwatia Constituency

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commended members of the party who reconsidered their decision to go independent after losing the party’s primary.



According to the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, such decision displays loyalty and patriotism to the party.



He specifically commended Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, popularly known as Ama Sey, Member of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency, for deciding to stay after wanting to go independent.



He also praised her for showing support to the elected parliamentary candidate Ernest Yaw Kumi, to retain the Akwatia Seat for the NPP.



In a statement by John Boadu, he said, “the NPP wishes to use this opportunity to commend all the members of the Party who had contemplated to go Independent but reconsidered their decision in deference to the supreme interest of the Party. Such display of loyalty and patriotism to the Party can never go unnoticed, and the Party duly acknowledges the same”.



“In particular, the Party salutes Hon. Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, popularly known as Ama Sey, the MP for Akwatia Constituency for paying heed to wise counsel and deciding not to file as Independent Candidate but to rather support the Party’s 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the Akwatia Constituency, Mr Ernest Yaw Kumi, to retain the Akwatia Seat for the NPP.”



The NPP has reiterated that a member of the NPP will automatically forfeit his/her membership of the NPP as soon as they file for an independent candidate.



According to John Boadu the decree is in accordance with the party’s constitution.



“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) wishes to serve notice to the few members of the Party who decided to file as Independent Parliamentary Candidates that they have automatically FORFEITED their membership of the Party from the very day they filed with the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest pursuant to Article 3(9) of the NPP Constitution.”



“Equally, by this constitutional injunction, any member of the Party who supports or campaigns for an Independent Parliamentary Candidate ahead of the forthcoming general elections also automatically forfeits his/her membership of the NPP.” The statement add.





