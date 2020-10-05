Politics of Monday, 5 October 2020

NPP’s policies and programs unmatched - Pusiga chief

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful with some Pusiga chiefs

Naaba Tambiss-Baalug Konwiag, the Chief of Pusiga in the Upper East Region, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP for their achievements in the area.



He said the Nana Addo-led NPP administration has been generous to his people through its policies and projects, ranging from roads and other infrastructure in the agric and education sector.



At a durbar held in honour of the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency, Ursula Owusu, as part of her 4-day tour to the region paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and people of Pusiga, Naaba Tambiss-Baalug Konwiag noting that President Akufo-Addo and his administration has demonstrated to be “a President for all Ghanaians”.



“The good works you [NPP] has done and are still doing in this area are talking for you and we have also seen them. The livelihood of our people has since the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs and 1 Village 1 Dam initiatives been improved because of the vision President Nana Addo.



“I am praying that the Almighty God help you to emerge victorious…and I know the NPP will once again remain victorious to continue the exceptional work you've started such as the Free SHS, which has ensured that many children whose future would have been jeopardized because of lack of resources has been salvaged."



Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in her speech promised the chiefs and people of Pusiga that the NPP party will uphold the country’s peace and promote democracy.



She used the occasion to appeal to the Naaba Tambiss Baalug Konwiag to urge his subjects emulate the example of Tempane Constituency by voting for President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and the parliamentary candidate Mr. Abdul Karim Dubiure to represent the people of Pusiga in parliament.



“We are lovers of peace and development. As the elections draw closer, we can assure that we will not do anything that will undermine the peace we are enjoying in the country. Let me appeal to you Naaba to speak to your people so that for the first time in the history of Pusiga Constituency, Mr. Abdul Karim Dubiure will represent you and the people of Pusiga in parliament to bring development just as Tempane and other areas are witnessing" Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said.



Tour Day 4



Describing the 4 day visit to the Region as a spectacular and an amazing one, Ursula took to her Facebook wall Saturday evening to share her experience:



“My 4 days working tour in the Upper East region saw me visiting the tomb of the late Madam Hawa Yakubu in Pusiga to pay my respect to the woman who many refered to as ‘Iron Lady’.



“A virtuous, hardworking and selfless woman she was. Indeed she was a role model and a source of motivation to many women in politics.



“Madam Hawa Yakubu is remembered for her agility and outspoken nature at the time women had no voice in the Ghanaian politics and leadership. May her soul continue to Rest in Peace”.

