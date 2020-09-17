Politics of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

NPP's execution of NDC manifesto promises shows how deceptive they are - Baba Jamal

Deputy Director of NDC Legal Team, Baba Jamal

Deputy Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Legal Team, Baba Jamal says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been exposed as a party bridled with lies and deception.



According to him, the ruling NPP government is clandestinely implementing the manifesto promises of the opposition NDC which the government had earlier told Ghanaians that the promises are not achievable.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Baba Jamal alluded to the fact that the governing NPP is planning to legalize Okada business that they chastised the opposition NDC for promising to implement it.



He added that the NPP government is quickly thinking of making the NABCO workers permanent when they learned that John Mahama had promised to do that in the 2020 campaign manifesto.



To him, it is as if the ruling New Patriotic Party government is rather working with the manifesto promises of former President John Mahama and to him, it indicates that the NDC and John Mahama will win the upcoming 2020 general election.



“He has not come to power yet but his manifesto is being implemented. Today, NDC’s 2020 manifesto is being used to run the country by the Akufo-Addo government because we said that when the NDC comes to power, the NaBCo workers will be made permanent, but as we speak, a lot of the DCEs have called the workers that they are going to start the process of making them permanent,” he asserted.



“Again, the President has released 3.5 billion to pay customers of the defunct banks . . . this is because John Mahama’s manifesto says that when he comes to power, he will pay every customer in the defunct banks. So, right now, whose manifesto is being used to run the country?”



“When John Mahama said he will legalize the Okada business when he comes to power, now the government is making the arrangement to legalize the Okada business and so whose manifesto is being used to run the country today?”



He said the manner in which the NPP is implementing the NDC's manifesto shows how deceptive they are.



"It means that they lied when they said that they cannot pay the aggrieved customers of the defunct banks,” he slammed.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.