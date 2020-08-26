Politics of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: 3 News

NPP’s defense of Osafo-Maafo’s son in Agyapa deal shocking - Agbana

NDC Deputy National Youth Organizer, Edem Agbana

A Deputy National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, has condemned the decision by the government to include son of the Senior Minister Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo in the Agyapa Royalties deal.



He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) criticized businessman Ibrahaim Mahama, who is also a brother to former President John Mahama, when he expressed interest in Ghana’s bauxite and described it as a family and friend governance Mr Mahama was running in the country.



But, he said, they found it convenient to include Osafo-Mafo’s son in the Agayapa deal.



A Deputy Finance Minister, Charles Adu-Boahen, has said Mr Oasafo-Maafo was selected through a competitive process.



Similarly, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo has the experience in mineral royalties’ transaction and his track record in some of the countries he has worked for very much qualifies him to engage in the Agyapa Royalties deal.



Ghana’s legislature approved the controversial Agyapa Mineral Royalty Limited agreement Friday, August 14 despite a protest from the Minority.



Based on the agreement, Agyapa Royalties Limited (ARL) will trade shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange for private people to buy. But the Mineral Income Investment Fund (MIIF) will remain the majority shareholder.



Speaking on the TV3’s New Day on Wednesday, August 26, Mr Agbana said the “whole thing is a family and friend cooked deal meant to (allegedly) rob this country of millions of dollars.



“I am surprised that today NPP thinks that if somebody is linked to a politician and the person even has competence or expertise in a particular area that expertise can be put to good use.



“I am surprised that Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will defend the inclusion of Osafo-Maafo’s son in this deal and say that he is qualified for it.



“Osafo-Maafo’s son is qualified but Ibrahim Mahama…is not qualified? As we speak Ibrahim Mahama’s company has done businesses with very creditable governments not just in Ghana.



“These were the people that bastardised Ibrahim Mahama’s interest in Ghana’s bauxite even though he went through the right process. Today, they are telling us that Osafo-Maafo’s son is qualified (for this deal) but any other person is not qualified.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.