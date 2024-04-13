NPP’s continuous stay in power a threat to Ghana’s future – NDC’s Attah Issah

Politics of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

The NDC parliamentary candidate for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, Attah Issah, has criticized the Akufo-Addo government for what he terms as bad leadership that has the tendency to capture the seat of the government at all costs.



He stated there is a clandestine agenda by Akufo-Addo and a few kinsmen from Akyem to capture all sectors of the economy to enrich a few people in government and other persons who are closer to the corridors of power.



According to the financial analyst, the said agenda is seen in the wanton corruption cases that have marred the Akufo-Addo government since 2017 and its appointees’ deliberate arrogance towards Ghanaians at all times.



Attah Issah made the comment while reacting to the sacking of the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, and asked by the President to hand over to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, a son of a senior advisor to the president, Yaw Osafo Maafo.



Kofi Bosompem was the Deputy Director-General in charge of Investment & Development at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT). He has been directed to take over from Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang.



Attah Issah is of the view that the eventual takeover by Bosompeem Osafo-Maafo was planned a few years in a document now known publicly as the ‘Agyapadie Document.’ In that report, it is chronicled on how certain people from Akufo-Addo’s hometown and the Akyem people in government will do everything possible to benefit immensely from state funds illegally.



Bosompem Osafo-Maafo was appointed in 2017 at the time his father was the Senior Minister of the country to play a specific role in the Agyapadie document, said Atta Issah who condemned the government for fleecing Ghanaians.



“This appointment was the finalization of state capture as contained in the document… This means walking the talk or playing the script [Agyapadie document]. For me, the NPP, every sector, they have an interest to capture,” he added “The future of this country is threatened by the continuous stay of the NPP in government.”



He however urged Ghanaians not to despair but to have faith in the NDC and their flag bearer, John Mahama whom he described as a man who will put the country back on the right path.