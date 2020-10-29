Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

NPP’s competence in handling economy legendary – Yofi Grant

Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, has noted that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is delivering on its mandate because the party has competent men to manage the economy.



He said the party will ensure that the country reaches the highest level in terms of national development in the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Therefore, he said, President Akufo-Addo and the NPP should be voted for again in this year’s elections on December 7.



“Rain or shine #NPP4Life. The love is real, the feel is real, the competence is real, the compassion is real, the honesty is real, the dedication is real, the movement is real.



“The Party is real and so is the transformation and development #4More4Nana #4MoreToDoMoreForYou,” he said in a tweet.



He added: “Ghana’s economy is in dynamic transformation. We are moving away from the export of raw materials and resources to productivity and value addition. This will create more jobs and better-paying ones too. We must all ensure that this is sustained and ask for #4MoreForMoreJobs.”





