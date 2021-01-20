Politics of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

NPP's claim of consensus building with NDC is merely rhetoric – MP

Member of Parliament for Kpando, Della Sowah

Member of Parliament for Kpando, Della Sowah has said that the New Patriotic Party leaders' in parliament claim that they are ready for consensus building is 'merely rhetoric'.



According to Della Sowah, the New Patriotic Party is fond of drifting from an agreed course and have consistently shown that they are unwilling to build consensus with the NDC.



She said that on many occasions the NPP has always raised concerns on disagreement on the floor of the August house even when they have met in conclave on an agreement.



This she adds is an attempt to woo the NDC into believing they are ready for consensus building.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, she said, “I don’t think they mean it when they said they were ready for consensus building. They say it to woo NDC. Their true colours peek through now and again. Issues they raise on the floor like the ratio of the committee membership tells you who they really are as they always have a different stance.



“They appear to keep changing goal posts. When an agreement is reached in conclave they come to floor with something else. We in the NDC should be careful of this consensus-building issue. There is a popular saying that when you are not sure who you are dining with, use a long spoon,” she told GhanaWeb.