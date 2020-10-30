General News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: 3 News

NPP’s attempt to compare records with Nkrumah sacrilegious – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

Former President John Dramani Mahama has chastised the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over attempt to compare their infrastructural records to that of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



He described such comparison as a sacrilege because in his view the records of the NPP come nowhere near that of Nkrumah.



Mr Mahama noted that the Akufo-Addo administration has underperformed when it comes to infrastructural development and in most areas of the economy.



To that end, he said Ghanaians should vote against the NPP in favour of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), of which is the presidential candidate. He was speaking to supporters of the NDC in Ashaiman on Thursday, October 29.



He explained that the NDC has better plans and proposals to tackle the unemployment problem, for instance.





