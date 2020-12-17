Politics of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

NPP's Yaw Preko describes NDC as a bunch of over pampered kids

Deputy Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Preko

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the actions of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, as a desperate attempt to regain power.



According to the Deputy Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Preko, the entire world knows they (NPP) beat the NDC fair and square and there is no need to beg them (NDC) to acknowledge President Akufo-Addo as the President-elect.



He made this known in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TVGhana and Happy 98.9FM.



“There is no where in our constitution where it is said we should spoil a bunch of over pampered kids”.



Taking Ghanaians back to the NPPs election petition in 2012, he said, “Asiedu Nketia told us in 2012 that if you come to an election and lose, accept defeat and go home. But surprisingly, the NDC and John Mahama are refusing to heed to their own advice.



He indicated that no one has the luxury of time to do a forensic audit of the December 7 polls as suggested by the NDC and John Mahama as President Akufo-Addo won the election in an undisputed fashion.



“The NDC lost the election with over 500,000 votes. President Akufo-Addo set an unprecedented election win with his record breaking figures and you want us to do a forensic audit? No one has the time for that”, he declared.



The Electoral Commission last week declared President Akufo-Addo President-elect in the just ended 2020 polls. He managed to poll 6,730, 413 votes while the NDC’s John Mahama polled 6,213,182 votes.



The NDC after the declaration of the election results claim the election recorded a number of discrepancies, making the results flawed and have thus requested for a independent forensic audit of the EC’s machinery.

