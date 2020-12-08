Regional News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP's Yaw Buaben Asamoa loses Adentan seat

MP for Adentan Constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoah

The Member of Parliament for the Adentan Constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoah has lost his seat to the opposition National Democratic Congress.



The New Patriotic Party's MP lost to the NDC's Mohammed Adamu Ramadan.



This adds up to the number of seats grabbed by the NDC in this year's Parliamentary and Presidential elections.



Meanwhile, Former President John Mahama has said the results trickling in from all parts of the country from Monday’s polls are “very good”.



The party at a press conference has claimed it has reversed some 36 parliamentary seats.



Addressing the media in the early hours of Tuesday, 8 December 2020, the party’s Director of Elections, Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, said: “Preliminary results trickling in show a very exciting outlook but our victory is not complete until the last ballot is counted and collated”.



“Starting from Greater Accra, we’ve flipped Krowor. Flipped means this is a seat that was won by the NPP in 2016 and we’ve gotten [it]. So, we’ve flipped Krowor, we’ve flipped Ledzokuku, we’ve flipped La Dadekotopon, we’ve flipped Tema East, we’ve flipped Adentan, we’ve flipped Madina, we’ve flipped Ablekuma Central and then we’ve flipped Okaikwei North. This is Greater Accra, so, so far, 18 and counting. I’m focusing on the flipped ones”.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.