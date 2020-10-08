General News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: My News GH

NPP’s Sammi Awuku involved in an accident

Sammi Awuku's vehicle has been involved in an accident

The National Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku has been involved in an accident on the Ejisu-Konongo road in the Ashanti region.



This was after he went to the region to train Party Organisers and Volunteers ahead of the 2020 elections and was heading to Koforidua in the Eastern region



The National Organiser who has been training Party Organisers and mobilizers ahead of the elections was spotted in the Western North yesterday in the company of Justin Kodua Frimpong, YEA CEO, Nana Tima Boakye, Deputy Coordinator for the Free SHS, Mark Sasu Mensah CEO of the Computerized School Selection and Placement System, Maame Afia Akoto, Deputy CEO of MASLOC and Alfreda Aboagye the Eastern Regional Director of MASLOC.



Reports available to MyNewsGh.com indicate that a tricycle crossed one of the vehicles in their convoy at Ejisu and the vehicle ran into the one carrying the National Organiser.



The National Organiser’s vehicle then veered off the road and in the process got damaged but together with his driver, they escaped a near-fatal accident but with minor injuries.

