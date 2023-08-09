NPP's Patricia Nartey vows to snatch Ningo-Prampram seat from Sam George

General News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

A parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Patricia Abena Narko Nartey, has vowed to unseat the current Member of Parliament of Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George.



The aspirant who said these when she filed her nomination indicated that she is aiming to unseat the incumbent and make history as the first female parliamentarian for the constituency.



“This is my root; my mother comes from this constituency. As a result, I have kept a close watch over this constituency and so, day after day, I find out what is going on in the area.



“I think the men have had their chance. They have tried their best, but it is not yielding results. If a woman is given a chance, she can turn that around,” she stated.



The aspirant also added that she is going to harness her empathy and insight as a woman to bring meaningful change to the Ningo Prampram constituency.



“Women are known for doing wonders. That is why come 2024, I want to contest. God should crown our efforts so the Ningo Prampram can get a woman parliamentarian.



“When that happens, the woman can fight on behalf of women in the constituency. The woman will have empathy for her fellow women in this constituency. When the women prosper it affects their husbands as well,” she explained.



